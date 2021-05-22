Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

