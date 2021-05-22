Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

