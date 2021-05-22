Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

ANF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.