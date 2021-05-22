accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 678 ($8.86) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 614 ($8.02).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £263.78 million and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 671.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.25.

In other news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

