Cranswick (LON:CWK) PT Raised to GBX 4,300 at Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,998 ($52.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,736.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,561.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $15,955,252.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

