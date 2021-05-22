Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 950

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BVIC. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 951 ($12.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 882.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 826.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503 over the last 90 days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

