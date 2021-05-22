Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Benchmark (LON:BMK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BMK opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The company has a market cap of £412.14 million and a P/E ratio of -22.78. Benchmark has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.02.

In other news, insider Yngve Myhre acquired 150,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

