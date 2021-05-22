Raymond James Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.74.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -254.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.71.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.