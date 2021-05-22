Raymond James Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.74.
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -254.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.71.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
