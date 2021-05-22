BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

