National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$96.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.95.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$93.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$52.17 and a 52 week high of C$93.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.58.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

