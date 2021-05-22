BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BAE Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,007,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

