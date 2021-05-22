First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Community by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 671.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

