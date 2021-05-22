Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

