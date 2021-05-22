Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $174.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.20 million to $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 171,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after buying an additional 389,936 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.