MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.57

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €139.57 ($164.20) and traded as high as €146.75 ($172.65). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €146.50 ($172.35), with a volume of 441,332 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €144.45 and a 200 day moving average of €139.57.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

