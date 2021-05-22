SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.27

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $5.40. SPI Energy shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 231,053 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

