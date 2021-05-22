The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.19

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.37. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 38,150 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.