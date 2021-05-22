OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE OGC opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.