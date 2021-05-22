ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,720.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

