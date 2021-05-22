Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BWNG opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.16. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £292.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.
N Brown Group Company Profile
