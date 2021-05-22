Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BWNG opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.16. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £292.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.