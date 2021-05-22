Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,730

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON FERG opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,820.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $2.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.