Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:FA opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.87. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of £25.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider John Conoley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

