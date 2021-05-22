Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lifted by Truist Securiti

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $315.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.