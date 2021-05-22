Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

