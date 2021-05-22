McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of LON MCKS opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Tuesday. McKay Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.28. The firm has a market cap of £209.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is currently -0.40%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

