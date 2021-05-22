Peel Hunt Boosts Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 335

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders acquired 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 over the last 90 days.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

