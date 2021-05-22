Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 706.80 ($9.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 719.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 676.64. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

