Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £735.69 million and a PE ratio of 32.35.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
