Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £735.69 million and a PE ratio of 32.35.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

