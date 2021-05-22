Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $153.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $159.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

