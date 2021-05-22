Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViewRay and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 1 0 6 0 2.71 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay currently has a consensus target price of $4.86, suggesting a potential downside of 17.68%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34% Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85%

Volatility and Risk

ViewRay has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of ViewRay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ViewRay and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $87.78 million 10.87 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -5.00 Star Equity $114.18 million 0.12 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than ViewRay.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

