$26.38 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report sales of $26.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $114.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

AERI stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $853.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

