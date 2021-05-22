Wedbush Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $125.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on U. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,113 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

