GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,251,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

