Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AYLA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.