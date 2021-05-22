BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $57.90 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

