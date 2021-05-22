Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Investec raised Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

