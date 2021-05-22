Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Investec raised Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

