Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Japan Steel Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Japan Steel Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.12. The Japan Steel Works has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

About The Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

