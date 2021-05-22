Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

