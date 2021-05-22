Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KKPNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

