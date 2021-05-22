Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

FRA DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

