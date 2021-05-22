FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.33.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.02.

NYSE RY opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $102.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

