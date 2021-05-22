National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $10.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.96.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Shares of CM opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.