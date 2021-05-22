Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $167.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 207,337 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

