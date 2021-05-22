Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

