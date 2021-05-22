Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.72. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 969,430 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

