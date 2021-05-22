Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.70. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 120,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

