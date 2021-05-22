National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.45

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.45 and traded as high as $35.80. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 31,979 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in National Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

