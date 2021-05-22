Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Guardant Health in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.67) for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224,549 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,200 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

