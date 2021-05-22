Arcimoto, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) – Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcimoto in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Arcimoto’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

