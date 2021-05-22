National Bank Financial Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.26.

TSE MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$674.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

